U.S. 23 North reopens after crash near Louisa, Ky.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 8/16/19 @ 8:26 a.m.
All lanes of Rt. 23 are open after a crash early Friday morning.
Two vehicles were involved. The extent of injuries is unknown.
Lawrence County dispatchers tell us it happened at 7 Friday morning, just north of Louisa.
ORIGINAL STORY 8/16/19 @ 7:34 a.m.
The northbound lanes of U.S. 23 are closed Friday morning after a car crash near Louisa, Ky.
Lawrence County dispatchers told WSAZ the crash involved two vehicles.
Injuries are unknown at this time, but dispatchers said a helicopter is in the air heading to the scene.
It happened at 7 Friday morning, just north of Louisa, according to dispatchers.
WSAZ has a reporter headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.