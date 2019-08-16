U.S. 23 North reopens after crash near Louisa, Ky.

UPDATE 8/16/19 @ 8:26 a.m.

All lanes of Rt. 23 are open after a crash early Friday morning.

Two vehicles were involved. The extent of injuries is unknown.

