UPDATE | U.S. 23 back open in Greenup County after crash

UPDATE 2/1/20 @ 9:35 p.m.

A busy stretch of U.S. 23 in Greenup County is back open Saturday evening after a crash.

Officials with Greenup County 911 tell WSAZ it happened near the intersection of the AA Highway.

There are injuries, but it is unclear how serious they are.

ORIGINAL STORY 2/1/20 @ 8:24 p.m.

