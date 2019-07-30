U.S. 35 reopens in Putnam County after multi-vehicle crash

U.S. 35 has reopened Tuesday evening after a crash involving multiple vehicles in the Fraziers Bottom area, including three tractor-trailers, firefighters tell WSAZ.

It happened near the intersection of Plantation Road when a vehicle turning off of U.S. 35 resulted in a chain reaction of rear-end collisions.

Two people in a passenger vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 35 were closed for about 90 minutes, but they have since reopened.

