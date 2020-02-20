U.S. 60 closed due to fire in Jefferson area

U.S. 60 is closed early Thursday morning due to a fire near the Jefferson Motel, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported shortly before midnight in the 6200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, also known as Route 60.

Dispatchers say they’re not certain which building is involved or what the purpose of that building is. It's located near the Jefferson Motel.

Crews from several departments are at the scene.

The cause is unknown at this time.It's also unknown how long U.S. 60 will be closed in that area.




