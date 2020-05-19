U.S. 60 near Kyova mall in Boyd County is shut down

All four lanes of U.S. 60 are blocked in Boyd County at the Kyova Mall.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, all four lanes of U.S. 60 are blocked until further notice due to downed utility lines.

The downed lines are between Burger King and Whayne Supply.

Emergency officials are on scene detouring traffic.

U.S. 60 eastbound traffic is being diverted to Wolohan Drive to KY 3291 (Midland Trail) and westbound traffic is being diverted to Midland Trail at the mall.

Traffic connecting from the Cannonsburg area to Ashland should seek alternate routes until further notice.

All I-64 traffic connecting to Ashland, especially commercial traffic, should use Exit 191.

