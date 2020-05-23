U.S. Marshal passes away in Fayette County

The United States Marshal's Service says that Deputy U.S. Marshal James “Jimmy” Habib, 45, died off duty Thursday.

Habib worked in the USMS for 17 years, with prior assignments in to Superior Court in Washington D.C. and the Western District of Kentucky before his final assignment in the Southern District of West Virginia.

The USMS release says that Habib died of natural causes at his residence in Fayetteville.

“Deputy United States Marshal Jimmy Habib was an outstanding law enforcement officer and a loving father to his two children," U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia Michael Baylous said. "His outgoing personality and his passion for sharing his knowledge of operational tactics with fellow law enforcement officers will be greatly missed. With his passing, West Virginia has lost a native son who exemplified the United States Marshals Service’s motto of ‘Justice, Integrity, and Service.’”