U.S. Navy commissions newest ship in honor of W.Va. hero

Woody Williams is once again in active military.

The 96-year-old World War 2 hero from West Virginia was front and center as The U.S. Navy commissioned its newest ship, the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams Saturday morning in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Williams, an expeditionary mobile base vessel, is the first ship to bear the name of Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer.

Woody Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient is recognized for heroism at the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II.

The 784 foot, 100 thousand ton ship was christened in San Diego in 2017 before making the voyage to the East Coast, where it dropped anchor off Virginia.

Eventually, the Williams will journey to the Mediterranean Sea to support the military in a variety of missions.