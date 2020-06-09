U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney wins Republican nomination in West Virginia’s 2nd District

Voters have chosen a Republican nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2nd Congressional District in West Virginia.

Republican Incumbent Alexander Mooney has defeated opponent Matthew Hahn to secure the party's nomination, the Associated Press reports.

Mooney will face Democrat Cathy Kunkel, who ran unopposed in the primary.

Mooney was first elected in 2014.

West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District includes 17 counties, including Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Putnam, and Roane counties.

The general election is set for November 3.

