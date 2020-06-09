U.S. Rep. Carol Miller wins Republican nomination in W.Va. 3rd District

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller wins Republican nomination in West Virginia’s 3rd District, the Associated Press reports.

Republican incumbent Carol Miller defeated opponent Russell Siegel to secure the party's nomination.

Miller was first elected in 2018.

Rep. Carol Miller (WV-3) issued the following statement: "My family and I are so grateful for the support shown to us tonight. These are challenging times, but I’ll continue to work with President Trump to stop the Coronavirus, heal our divided communities, and kickstart our economy."

"I am proud of the good work we’ve accomplished, but there is still much to be done. We must continue to revitalize and reinvest in Southern West Virginia. It is crucial that we support our coal and gas industries, and work to create new opportunities for success throughout the region. Together we can safely get America back to work, grow our economy, and create well-paying jobs throughout West Virginia. I have total and complete faith that the American people are up to the task and will continue to fight every day to make America great again.”

West Virginia's 3rd Congressional District is located in the southern portion of the state, and includes 18 counties. Those include Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Logna, Mason, Mingo, Nicholas, Raleigh and Wayne counties.

The general election is set for Tuesday, November 3.

For real-time W.Va. primary results click here.

