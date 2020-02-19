U.S. Sen. Manchin visits WSAZ studios, discusses key issues

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says he stands by his decision and vote to remove President Donald Trump from office following his impeachment, despite representing a state where the president is heavily favored.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, visited WSAZ on Wednesday and discussed an array of state and national issues, including the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Manchin said that the call the president had with the president of Ukraine was not perfect, as the president has repeatedly suggested.

"There is no doubt at all what he did was not perfect, if anything it was very serious, he might not have understood, 'well he didn't know,' well, you are the president, you are supposed to know,” Manchin said.

Manchin said "no, not at all," when asked if he felt pressure from Democratic leadership.

"I know the Brett Cavanaugh vote, I was the only Democrat that voted, I made my decision on the Brett Kavanaugh vote the same as I made my decision on the impeachment, based on the evidence. The evidence was overwhelming on the impeachment. I was looking for some kind of reasonable doubt, and there was none."

Sen. Manchin said he wasn't surprised that the president called him out on Twitter.

The tweet read: "They are really mad at Senator Joe Munchkin in West Virginia. He couldn't understand the Transcripts. Romney could, but didn't want to!"

"Munchkin, as I understand it, is small people, Manchin said. “I am bigger than the President."

"I voted 56 percent of the time with him on issues that were, that I could explain,” Manchin said. Things I disagreed with, I was up front and told him. I am an honest broker, now he has me about 30-40 pounds. I don't know if he is using the weight versus the height. I am not sure what, the munchkin thing."

Manchin went on to say, "I took two oaths since I've been a senator. One oath is to defend and protect the Constitution, the second oath to do impartial judgement. I performed both of those. To where I can live with myself."

