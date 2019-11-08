U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Announces Nearly $1 Million for rural Ohio

United States Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced Friday in a press release that the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Program has awarded $977,440 to rural communities in Ohio to expand business and job opportunities.

The funds are designated and will be going to non-profits and communities as follows:





$34,199 to Grow! Highland County to support startups and small businesses in Highland County.

$69,248 to Cultivate, a non profit startup incubator studio, to enhance business incubator and technical assistance services for Madison County-based entrepreneurs.

$97,169 to the Appalachian Center For Economic Networks (Acenet) to bring a rural business technical assistance training series to communities in Appalachian Athens, Meigs and Morgan counties.

$58,582 to the University of Akron Research Foundation to provide technical assistance for agricultural-allied and small technology companies.

$130,058 to the Center for Innovative Food Technology (CIFT) to develop a solutions-based bioeconomy in Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Paulding, Putnam, Williams and Wood counties.

$492,184 to the Village of Roseville to support the downtown revitalization effort in the Village.

$96,000 to the Ohio Hill Country Heritage Area to promote and elevate the use of locally-sourced materials and human capital in Ohio's original 29 Appalachian-designated counties, plus Fairfield and Pickaway counties in the central part of the state.



The USDA Rural Development Project provides loans and grants of this nature to help expand economic opportunities in rural areas across the country.