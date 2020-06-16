U.S. Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling to halt construction of Atlantic Coast Pipeline

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday overturned a lower court’s ruling that had stopped construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has been working with 18 other states to encourage the Supreme Court to make that decision.

According to the attorney general, resuming the production will put thousands of people back to work.

When completed, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline will transport natural gas through Harrison, Lewis, Upshur, Randolph and Pocahontas counties in West Virginia to Virginia and North Carolina.

