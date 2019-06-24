U.S. measles count reaches 1,077

America’s measles outbreak continues to grow.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported 1,077 measles cases in 28 states this year through June 20, up 33 from the last update.

This is the greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1992. Measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000.

“These outbreaks are linked to travelers who brought measles back from other countries such as Israel, Ukraine, and the Philippines, where large measles outbreaks are occurring,” the CDC said.

Outbreaks spread further among pockets of unvaccinated people.

New York, one of the states with an outbreak, responded this month by eliminating the religious exemption for mandatory vaccinations.

Measles symptoms include runny nose, red eyes, a cough, high fever and the tell-tale rash.

Serious complications include pneumonia and inflammation of the brain.

The best preventative action is to get the MMR vaccine that protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

