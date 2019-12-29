US strikes hit Iraqi militia blamed in contractor’s death

The U.S. says it has carried out military strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting a militia blamed for an attack that killed an American contractor.

Defense spokesman Jonathan Hoffman says U.S. forces conducted “precision defensive strikes” against five sites of Kataeb Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Iraqi militia.

The U.S. blames the militia for a rocket barrage Friday that killed a U.S. contractor in northern Iraq.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command says American airstrikes killed four militia fighters.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.