3 charged in gruesome killing of pregnant Chicago woman

Three people are in custody, accused in the gruesome death of a young pregnant woman whose baby was removed from her womb in Chicago.

Police said Marlen Ochoa was strangled to death and her baby cut out of her wound after she was lured to a home. (Source: WBBM/CNN)

Police say the suspects include Piotr Bobak, who's been charged with concealing a death of a person. His girlfriend Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree Figueroa are both facing first-degree murder charges.

Law enforcement say 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was strangled last month - and her body was dumped into a trash can.

Officers say Ochoa-Lopez went missing last month after going to a home of a woman she met on Facebook promising to give her a free stroller and baby clothes.

Investigators say they received a call about a newborn in distress from the home where the young mother is believed to be killed.

Police say the newborn baby was hospitalized in grave condition and is not expected to survive.

Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant when she was killed.

