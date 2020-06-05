Undercover drug operation nets arrest

A man is behind bars Friday after selling drugs to undercover agents.

Detectives with the F.A.D.E Drug Task Force say during their investigation they made several controlled drug purchases of crystal methamphetamine in the 400 block of Etna Street in Russell, Kentucky.

Officials say the undercover buys led to the Russell Police Department executing a F.A.D.E. arrested warrant on Dylan Evans who lives at the home in the home along Etna Street.

Evans was charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

