Undercover task force in Greenup County completes meth trafficking investigation

The F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force completed a drug trafficking investigation in Greenup County, Kentucky, detectives say.

Investigators made an undercover drug purchase. They later issued a warrant for Chad Trusty, of Boyd County.

On May 9, a judge sentenced Trusty to 10 years for trafficking a controlled substance greater than two grams of methamphetamine.

If you have any information about illegal drug activity in Carter or Greenup counties, detectives encourage you to contact them anonymously at 606-836-0442.

F.A.D.E. includes officers from the Olive Hill Police Department, Russell Police Department, Raceland Police Department, and the Carter County Sheriff's Office.

"The F.A.D.E Drug Task Force would like to thank the citizens of their communities for helping them combat this war on drugs," a press release states.