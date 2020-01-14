Understanding how your DNA can help weight loss, improve health

With advancements in technology and messages about wellness quick fixes, Americans should be fitter than ever.

Understanding how your DNA can help weight loss and your improve health.

Unfortunately, a recent study shows that nearly half of adults in the country are projected to be obese in ten years.

So, how do we navigate the amount of health information and determine the best approach to lose weight and improve our health?

Renowned physician Dr. Pamela Peeke joins us in Studio 3 to talk about the current state of weight loss, how your DNA can impact how you lose weight, and what you should know before considering trendy diets.