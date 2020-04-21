'Underwhelming' response to relief funding offered in Scioto County

After several businesses were forced to shutdown because of COVID-19, relief money is available for people in Scioto County who meet certain qualifications.

The Scioto County Department of Job & Family Services is providing assistance through a COVID-19 Pandemic PRC Special Program.

Those who qualify will receive a one-time payment of $300.

Officials at Job & Family Services say the relief funding was made available starting last week. The first day, the office fielded 159 calls. In the following days, however, calls have dropped significantly. A week after the program launched, only 19 people called.

To date, 393 people have been approved for the money. The department says they can service up to 1,500.

To qualify for the relief money, the person must:

-Be a Scioto County resident

-The household/family must have at least one minor child

-At least one adult in your family must have either had a loss or reduction of employment on or after March 9, 2020

-The household/family current total income must be below the 200% FPL for the assistance group size

-The household/family must not owe any cost of fraudulent TANF assistance or be under a current Work Activity Sanction

To apply for the funding, call 740-353-2218.

