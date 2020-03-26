Unemployment and Coronavirus rescue package in W.Va.

Late Wednesday, the Senate passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The House is expected to vote on the Coronavirus rescue package on Friday.

This stimulus package would get cash in the hands of Americans, and help small businesses to recover.

In West Virginia, there have been over 41-thousand unemployment claims filed since March 19, and 10-thousand low earnings claims.

Many people are left wondering how and when they will get that money.

The money will most likely come through IRS filings and accounts linked to taxes.

West Virginia Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch says this process will not move at the regular pace of government.

For more information, you can visit westvirginia.gov/covid19.

To apply for unemployment benefits, visit uc.workforcewv.org, or call 1 (800) 252-JOBS.