Unemployment extension available; PAU money set to process in W.Va.

People who filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PAU, and whose claims have been approved will start to see money in their accounts early next week.

That is according to information from WorkForce West Virginia. The minimum PUA weekly benefit amount in West Virginia is $158.

According to WorkForce, “The $158 is 50% of the average weekly benefit amount during the first quarter of 2020."

The PUA minimum payment is determined by the federal government and varies by state.

So, what that means is that every eligible PUA claimant will receive the minimum PUA payment of $158 plus the extra $600 for every week he or she is eligible for PUA.

Each PUA eligible week provides $758 in benefits.

The first PUA benefit payment will include all eligible weeks,

If you have filed a PUA claim, you do not need to do weekly certifications until next week.

Anyone who needed to file an extension for unemployment benefits can now do so.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation allows for 13 weeks of benefits and has been provided through the CARES Act.

To file a claim: CLICK HERE.

According to WorkForce “If you’ve exhausted your regular unemployment benefits after July 1, 2019, and you are not currently eligible for state or federal unemployment benefits, you may be eligible for an extra 13 weeks of benefits.”

More than 164,000 unemployment claims have been processed in West Virginia since March 16. The overwhelming majority are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To put that number in perspective in a typical month the agency processes anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000.

