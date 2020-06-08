United Airlines to resume daily flights to Chicago at Yeager Airport

If you're looking to fly to Chicago in the near future, more options are coming your way.

Starting July 6th, United Airlines will resume non-stop flights from Yeager Airport to Chicago O' Hare International Airport. United Airlines had limited service on this route to three days per week earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are very excited to see this flight return to daily service," said Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller. "We know how important this particular route is to our passengers as ORD is one of the most connected airports in the nation-- from there, you can truly go anywhere."

Passengers are advised to check COVID-19 airline guidelines when booking flights.

