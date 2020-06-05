Unity in the community prayer service held in Kanawha County

People in Kanawha County gathered Friday night to pray for unity, peace and justice in light of all the protests happening nationwide.

A unity prayer service was held Friday evening at the All Nations Revival Center in Dunbar, West Virginia, to help unite people in the midst of so much divide.

"God celebrates color, he doesn’t distinguish us by color, but we’re brought together by love," said All Nations Pastor Frederick Hightower. "We’re coming together as a church to pray for unity and hopefully encourage and pray for our nation to come back to the roots that brought us together and helped us be one nation under God."

Along with Pastor Hightower, several other pastors gathered at the service to speak out. In addition to the clergy, the West Virginia State University Police Chief, a community activist and a Dunbar Police officer were among the speakers.

"I think it’s important that the church come together and we support our brothers and sisters and share the love of Jesus," Canvas church member Pamela Carper told WSAZ. "We also need to pray so that this division will be stopped and the love of Jesus will be shared."

"The reason I came tonight was simply to be a part of making a difference. Of course we come and worship all the time, but tonight was very special because it’s for a cause and not only that just to spread the love," said All Nations church member Michaila Mcanuff.

Hightower said they are hoping to plan a peace march in the near future. We will pass those details along when we have them.


