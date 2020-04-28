University of Charleston to hold virtual commencement ceremony

While it may not be the graduation ceremony many students dreamed of, the University of Charleston now has a plan to help the class of 2020 celebrate their achievements.

UC President Martin Roth said changing the May 2020 commencement and related professional ceremonies was tough but UC graduates can now participate in a virtual ceremony.

The ceremony will take place Saturday May 2 at 10:00 a.m.

According to the university, there are just under 700 students eligible for graduation at UC this spring, which includes undergraduate students and graduate students.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito will give the virtual commencement address.

Speeches will also be given by Outstanding Senior of the Year Kelsey Matusic, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Biology, and Outstanding Graduate/Professional Student Glenn Schiotis, UC School of Pharmacy.

Graduating students can also choose to participate in the school’s December graduation ceremony. Any May 2020 graduate that would like to walk across the stage, shake hands with the President, and experience a UC graduation ceremony with family and friends on campus is welcome to participate. All professional school hooding and pinning ceremonies are also being rescheduled for December.

“All of us look forward to the day when our students walk across the stage in their regalia, receive their well-earned diploma, hear the cheers from family and friends, and celebrate this important milestone,” stated Roth. “We pledge to make it remain special…and while it will not be the ceremony we were all expecting, we will still celebrate graduation at UC.”

The event will be available via the following resources:

www.ucwv.edu (homepage link)

https://www.youtube.com/user/UCWV1

https://www.facebook.com/universityofcharleston