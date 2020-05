The University of Kentucky is planning to reopen campus in August in time for the fall semester.

In a letter Friday, University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto said teams are working to finalize a campus plan and have it in place by mid-June.

Capilouto also said a group is focused on developing strategies for on campus COVID-19 screening, testing, tracing and treatment to help ensure health and safety as part of normal operations.