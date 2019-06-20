Up to 55 nursing home patients displaced after facility suddenly closes

As many as 55 nursing home patients are displaced Thursday after the facility suddenly closed, the Ohio Department of Health says.

River’s Bend Health Care shut down after reported financial issues, the state health department says.

The agency also reports that the facility, located in the Burlington/South Point area, should have notified the state health department 90 days ago about the closure.

The health department, along with the Ohio Department of Aging and the Ohio Department of Medicaid, are onsite working with families to help place residents into other facilities.

