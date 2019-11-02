Improvements coming to U.S. 35 intersection in Putnam County

Safety improvements are coming to the intersection of U.S. 35 near the Buffalo bridge, a place notorious for accidents. Especially accidents involving trucks.

Lights, signs, and a bigger police presence are all a part of the changes coming to the intersection of U.S. 35 at the Buffalo Bridge in Putnam County.

"Yeah, there’s two or three a week right there," said Mike Breedlove, a resident who travels to work on U.S. 35 everyday.

"You’re coming down 45-50 (mph) and you're turning in probably a 20 to 30 mile an hour turn right there, and the weight just can handle it," said Breedlove who works at Toyota and says he's scared to drive the intersection to work."I am scared in the mornings I have to come out and sit in front of the traffic to get onto the bridge to go to work."

Residents in the area contacted state Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, to ask about meeting with the Department of Highways.

"We looked at the measures that we had spoken about before and decided that as we evaluated more safety measures that could be put in place, better safety measures that could be put in place," Jeffries said.

According to Sen. Jeffries, the department is adjusting the signage, adding pavement markings to show speed limits, and adding flashing lights.

Law enforcement agencies are going make the section a targeted radar area. The Department of Highways is going to raise awareness about the changes through the WV 511 app.

"All the measures will have an impact. I wouldn't say one or the other is not of course when you have someone that’s writing the ticket and affecting your pocket book that would slow someone down," Jeffries said.

The changes are already being added to the intersection.

