The UCF Knights runs away from the Marshall Thundering Herd in the 2019 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl. UCF wins by a final score of 48 to 25.

.

On the opening drive of the game, Isiah Green had a pass picked off and returned 39 yards for UCF touchdown.

Doc Holliday is now 6-1 i bowl games as Marshall's head coach.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for more information.