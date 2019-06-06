Uptick in speeding citations through I-77 construction

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say speeding through the construction zone along Interstate 77 has been a major issue.

The project is expected to take about 100 days, and crews will be working around the clock 24/7 to complete the project.

Since construction started on May 20th, deputies have issued a total of 192 citations through the work zone, 154 of those have been for speeding.

On May 18, the West Virginia Department of Highways started construction on four bridges along I-77. The four bridges are along I-77/I-79 just north of the I-64 split.

The project is expected to take about 100 days, and crews will be working around the clock 24/7 to complete the project.

In the meantime, the Westmoreland exit is closed, and there are fewer lanes to drive in. The speed limit has also gone from 60 to 50 through the work zone, but that hasn't stopped drivers from speeding.

Lt. Thaxton with the Sheriff's Office says speeding has even been an issue during rush hour.

"We have guys who work it real early in the morning before rush hour, we have guys who work it during rush hour and obviously we are out here around noon and it stays the same," Thaxton said.

And on Thursday afternoon, WSAZ's Leanne Shinkle rode along with Thaxton. In just an hour, he pulled over seven drivers for speeding.

He says drivers need to slow down, not only for their own safety but for the safety of the workers, as well.

"The major thing is the people trying to work on that project, they have to be able to go out and work safely and they have to have knowledge that we are out there doing our best to keep them safe," Thaxton said. "It's dangerous enough what they are doing, they don't need people crashing them or getting hit by cars."

The construction zone is split with city limits. We reached out to the Charleston Police Department and they also said speeding has been a major issue through the construction zone. Since the project started, they've issued more than 70 speeding tickets.

