Urgent care being relocated due to Our Lady of Bellefonte closure

A medical facility is moving due to the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.

Bellefonte Ironton Urgent Care and Primary Care will be transitioning to Southern Ohio Medical Center.

The shift to becoming SOMC's Ironton Family Health Center is expected to occur by the end of April.

Officials say medical providers moving to SOMC include: two urgent care providers, Dr. Roland Benton and Dr. Bryan Fuller, and two primary care providers, Dr. James Meadows and Kristie Johnson, NP.

"It's important to us that we do what we can to help the employees and the community impacted by OLBH's closing," SOMC President and CEO Ben Gill said. "This ensures the patients in Lawrence County can continue to be treated in the same building, by the same providers and staff. We have been working with Bon Secours Mercy Health to make the transition as smooth as possible."

The Ironton urgent care is located at 1015 E Ring Road in Ironton, Ohio. It will continue to see patients during the transition.

