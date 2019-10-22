Urgent warning issued for Rowan County and surrounding areas after spike in overdoses

Updated: Tue 1:46 PM, Oct 22, 2019

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -- The Rowan County Fiscal Court issued an urgent warning Monday for people in Rowan County and the surrounding areas, our sister station WYMT reports.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reported an abnormally high number of overdoses during a 72-hour period. They said that there is evidence of "a very dangerous batch of drugs circulating" and that they are "laced with fentanyl and other drugs."

County officials encourage people to keep a closer eye on family or friends who are known to use drugs.

If you believe a person may be overdosing, dial 911. The Rowan County Fiscal Court urges you to share this information with as many people as possible.

 