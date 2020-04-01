Using peanut butter to show how COVID-19 spreads

Some health experts have used peanut butter as an example to show how easy it is to pick up the novel coronavirus.

WSAZ anchor Susan Nicholas uses peanut butter to show how COVID-19 spreads from person to person.

Just imagine someone with the virus eating peanut butter and crackers or peanut butter and apples – a good snack.

Talk, cough or sneeze – and pieces of peanut butter go everywhere.

By not shaking hands, you may be keeping 6 feet away from people. But the virus -- in this case, the peanut butter -- will stick to anything. That’s one way others get it.

In the video link, WSAZ’s Susan Nicholas gives a demonstration about the analogy between peanut butter and how the novel coronavirus spreads.

