Owner of VC Boutique Holli Myers and fashion blogger Erica Deligne joined Katie and Sarah in Studio 3 to talk about the 7th Annual VC Boutique Fashion Show on Thursday night.

This year's theme was "Be Bold, Be You, Bravely."

Every year, the women at VC Boutique select a different non-profit to help out. This year it was the Huntington Museum of Art.

Holli says this year was special because they included other local boutiques in the show.

Katie and Sarah walked in the show!