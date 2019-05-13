WATCH | Loose pig stops traffic on I-64

A loose pig running on the highway stopped midday traffic Monday on I-64 West near Cross Lanes.

Video taken by a driver stopped in the traffic and sent to WSAZ shows a small white pig running across multiple lanes of the highway, being chased by a person who appears to be its owner.

In the video, you can see the pig running eastbound as drivers maneuvered around it and eventually stopped. In a second video, the pig makes a U-turn and heads back westbound with the apparent owner still in pursuit.

Kanawha County dispatchers told WSAZ that the call came in just after noon. An officer arrived and quickly cleared the scene.

There's no word yet on how the pig made it onto I-64.