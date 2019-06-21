VIDEO: Officer stops car from rolling over elderly woman

A trip to the gas station could have ended a lot differently for a 75-year-old woman when her car started rolling back on top of her.

Officer Alex Nell saved Bobbie Reese from a possibly fatal situation. He's now being hailed a hero.

A security camera shows what starts off as a seemingly everyday scene.

The police officer gets into his cruiser as a woman who’d parked next to him gets out of her car.

The woman, 75-year-old Bobbie Reese, got behind the vehicle and tried her best to stop the car, but she couldn’t keep her balance and fell to the pavement.

Fortunately officer Alex Nell realized what was happening behind him.

"We're grateful he was there and prevented a much more serious incident from occurring," said Capt. Joe Iozzi, of the Leesburg Police Department.

The officer ran and stopped the car from rolling backward just in time.

There was not a second to spare or the outcome could’ve been much worse.

"Her head was in the path of the rear tire,” Iozzi said. “So, if the car kept rolling backward any further it's quite possible her head might've been run over. He had to actually push the car forward to get her out from underneath."

Reese hurt her head when she hit the ground.

She was taken to the hospital. Her husband was also transported to the hospital.

Police note in their report that he was rushed away from the couple’s home for help after a heart attack.

And while Leesburg police officials hope for the best for the Reeses, they’re left proud of one of their own for saving a life.

“We’re proud of our officers everyday for the work that they do,” Iozzi said. “In this particular instance, Officer Nell did a great job.”

The Leesburg Police Department is expected to present the officer with a commendation for quick action.

