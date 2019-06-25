VIDEO: Police officer dad “pulls over” adorable 10-month-old daughter

You run into all sorts of characters when you’re in law enforcement.

Orlando Police Officer Alex Kipp meet his match last week when he pulled over his daughter Talynn for driving on the wrong side of the road in her stroller car.

When dad asked for her driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance, all he got was a giggle.

“I don’t believe this is a laughing matter,” Kipp said in a video recorded by fiancée Michelle Warren. “This is not funny.”

Still, daddy let her off with a warning.

Warren said the encounter was spontaneous.

“We were out for a stroll when her dad came home from his shift and saw us walking and pulled her over,” she said.

