VIDEO: Wild RV chase ends in crash; dog jumps from moving vehicle

A female driver is in custody after crashing into multiple cars during a wild pursuit of an RV through the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday.

The driver’s identity has not been released. Both dogs are in stable condition. The condition of others injured in the pursuit was unknown. (Source: KTLA/CNN)

WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing or graphic in nature.

The woman was behind the wheel with two dogs in her lap.

One of her dogs even jumped out of the motrhome as she sped through the city.

“Oh, just crashed right into the tree. Took off the whole front of the motorhome,” said the chopper pilot, during the pursuit.

The pursuit started in Santa Clarita when authorities tried to pull over a stolen motorhome around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver was reckless as she weaved in and out of traffic hitting cars in her path.

A dog with her started peeking out of the shattered window as a motorhome continued speeding through traffic.

“I was like, no!” said one woman who watched the events unfold on television. “It was so sad and I saw the other dog here and it was really, the saddest thing. I feel most sad for the dog.”

That dog took off running. Then there was a crash.

"At first I thought it was some kind of explosion of some sort,” said a witness. “That's how loud it was. And so, I immediately came running out and I saw the girl coming out of the car she was extremely shaken up."

But, the motorhome kept going again.

The motorhome came to a T intersection and crashed into a car that appeared to be backing out.

“He’s out on foot running and he has a dog in his hand. Dog’s running with him,” the chopper pilot said.

The female suspect started running, her second dog right beside her limping.

She tried to jump the fence but was apprehended by officers.

That dog was taken in by animal control.

The victim whose car was hit was seen lying in the driveway as paramedics were called to rush him to a hospital.

"To see this happen was just crazy,” said a witness. “This doesn't usually happen out here."

Both dogs were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The woman bought that RV using a stolen identity, police said.

