VOTE | State police agencies face off in cruiser contest

It's your turn to vote in the 2019 Best Looking Cruiser Contest!

West Virginia State Police, Kentucky State Police, and Ohio State Highway Patrol are facing off against each other and the rest of the country to see which state police agency has the "best" vehicle.

Photos of the tristate cruisers are in the video attached to this story. You can vote for your favorite in the poll on our homepage. Then, vote in the national contest here.

The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) runs the annual contest. The group's Facebook page is updated with the latest standings. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, KSP had the number two spot with more than 8,000 votes (14.64 percent). OSHP ranked at number nine with more than 1,900 votes (3.43%) and WVSP was right behind the buckeye state at number 10 with about 1,200 votes (2.21%).

Nebraska State Police was winning Tuesday afternoon with a photo featuring a dark funnel cloud. In the picture, the Nebraska cruiser is parked along a rural road and is facing an apparent tornado in the distance.

The contest began July 15 and will end at 3 p.m. on July 30. You can vote once from each device.