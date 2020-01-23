Vacant house fire in Malden being investigated as 'suspicious'

A vacant house fire in Malden is being investigated as 'suspicious' Thursday morning.

According to the Malden Volunteer Fire Chief, the fire started in the 100 block of Gap View Drive. Crews say they believe flames started in the back of the house.

Firefighters were able to force their way in through the front door and put out the flames.

Officials tell WSAZ the house's power supply was disconnected at the meter.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information,