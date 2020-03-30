Valley Park closed until further notice

The gate at a popular park will shut Monday and will remain closed until further notice.

Officials with Valley Park in Hurricane, West Virginia say this past weekend there were large gatherings all over park grounds.

They also say several fences were damaged due to police having to remove people from fields that were locked and blocked off.

The release from Valley Park stated: "The Stay at Home Order we are under is not a vacation."

Health professionals are expecting a big uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in our region as more people are being tested.

