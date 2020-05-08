Commissioners hope to open Valley Park sometime by summer

The Waves of Fun Pool at Valley Park in Hurricane is a place that thousands of people look forward to enjoying every summer.

Valley Park has had to cancel many events, including weddings and tournaments due to COVID-19, but they're hopeful to still generate some revenue this summer.

"There's an issue with an upfront cost that goes into getting the pool open and having people trained and ready to go to keep the pool open," said Justin William, co-director of Putnam County Parks. "There comes a date when you have to make a decision whether you want to (open it)."

"If you have 25 people out here, it’s not going to pay for it," said Putnam County Commission President Steve Andes. "When you think about it, over July 4th weekend it’s hot, we have between 800 to 1,000 people come through here in a day, so it’d be hard to social distance with that kind of crowd."

They said on top of the wave pool closing for the summer, the facility also had to cancel some tournaments, as well as postpone or cancel weddings in the community center. Both are major ways the park generates revenue.

"We’re coming to a point where we can’t push anymore weddings onto this year. We’re losing all the dates because, we’re already filling them up from pushing them from spring to the fall," Williams said.

Commissioner Andes said once they get the OK to reopen the park, they will start allowing Little League practices, as long as there aren't gatherings larger then 25 people.

"We’ll get the walking trails back open etc, but we also will open up the ball fields to practice because, we had a lot of tournaments canceled so we’ll get a little income there," Andes said.

He went on to say parents can wait in their cars or outside of the gates to exercise social distancing during the practices.

"We’ve got some creative things we’re trying to do to try to get people to the park and out in the community like a scavenger hunt and different things, ideas we’re kicking around just to try to have any revenue coming in right now," said Williams.

Both said while not having a lot of cash flowing in is concerning, they are hopeful the park doesn't remained close for much longer.

"I think as long as this wraps up here and we’re able to have some kind of revenue generating here in the next month or two, we’ll be fine," Williams told WSAZ.

Williams said, at this time, they haven't canceled events for the month of July.