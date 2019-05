Vandalism at the main Post Office in West Huntington has prompted postal officials to change the lobby hours starting May 6, according to a news release from the U.S. Postal Service.

The lobby will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

The lobby will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

The new hours are for the location at 1200 Veterans Memorial Boulevard.