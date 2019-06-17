Vandalism on US 23 work zone

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is urging drivers to use caution on the road Monday morning.

Officials say a work zone in Pike County was vandalized Sunday night/Monday morning from Penny Road to Sookey's Creek, both NB and SB lanes.

They say they have crews out fixing the problem. There are only lights on top of contractor's trucks and state trucks.

Traffic barrels were run over and moved and signs were stolen. KYTC says crews from D12 and Mountain Enterprises are replacing and re-setting barrels and cones, and new signs are on the way.

They expect cleanup to last a couple hours.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

