Vandalism spree damages cars, homes in Ironton

Neighbors in Ironton, Ohio, are trying to move on from a string of vandalism all over the city caused by a pellet or BB gun.

According to the Ironton Police Department, cars, car windows, house windows and siding were all damaged by what investigators believe is likely a group of teenagers with a BB or pellet gun.

Many of the reports originated in the northern part of Ironton between the flood walls on First, Second and Third streets, but now reports are pouring in from all over. Ironton Police Detective Joe Ross says he'd like to hear from anyone who might know what happened over the weekend.

“We would like to reach out to the public,” Ross said. “We think that these car windows and sidings was either shot with a pellet gun or a bb gun. We think that there was probably more than one person involved. We're probably looking at some teenagers or some kids. We're hoping that someone says something to somebody that's usually how we solve these things.”

If you were a victim of vandalism in Ironton during the weekend or if you think you may have camera footage of areas where vandalism occurred, you’re encouraged to contact the Ironton Police Department.