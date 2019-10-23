Vandal causes 'significant damage' at Gallipolis City Park

Someone drove though part of Gallipolis City Park, causing some damage and even endangering a man riding a bicycle, police say.

Investigators say the incident, which was drug related, happened Tuesday in an area where families gather and kids play. They say they’re grateful no one was hurt.

According to police, the incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday and damaged a bench and a fence.

The city has filed charges in connection with damages. The city also filed a charge for attempted assault with a vehicle.

The man who was riding the bike says he does not plan to press charges.

The woman who was driving the car possibly faces felony charges, according to police.

The cost of the damages is unknown at this time.

