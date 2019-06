Humane officers are seizing a variety of animals, including exotic scorpions, from a home in the Westmoreland area of Huntington, West Virginia.

According to animal control, officers found scorpions, non-venomous snakes, lizards, two dogs, rabbits, a bird, and a turtle.

The home is in the 2900 block of Hughes Street.

There's no word yet if the owner is facing any charges.

