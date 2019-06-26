Vehicle crashes into house in Nitro

A vehicle crashed into a house in Nitro Wednesday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ the accident is at 22nd Street and 2nd Avenue. We'rd told a block of 2nd Avenue is shut down.

It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

It was reported to 911 that someone was trapped, but injuries haven't been confirmed yet.

The Nitro Police Department, Nitro Fire Department, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are at the scene.

We have a crew on the way.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.