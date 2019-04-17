Vehicle goes over hill off I-79

Crews responded Wednesday to a crash involving a vehicle over a hill off Interstate 79 in the Frame area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

They say the driver was unresponsive at the scene.

Our crew at the scene reports the driver had to be cut out of the vehicle. Investigators say the driver was headed north, crossed the median and went over a hill on the southbound side.

The crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. near the 11-mile marker.

