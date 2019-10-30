Vehicle shuts down Huntington road after flipping onto roof

Crews are on the scene of a car wreck on the 500 block of 5th street in Huntington.

According to dispatch, the car flipped on its side and hit a parked car before catching on fire. When first responders arrived no one was inside the vehicle.

No one has been transported from the scene for further medical attention. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The road has been closed to clean up the accident with authorities saying that it will reopen soon after a wrecker arrives at the scene.

