Vendor accidentally shoots woman at Ohio gun show

Authorities say a vendor checking a handgun at an Ohio gun show has accidentally shot a woman setting up a display booth near him.

Police in Sharonville outside of Cincinnati say the man and woman were preparing for the Bill Goodman Gun and Knife Show on Friday at the Sharonville Convention Center.

Police say the 74-year-old man released the top slide of the handgun not realizing a round was in the chamber. The bullet bounced off the floor and struck the 65-year-old woman in the leg.

The woman was taken to a hospital. The shooting is under investigation.

